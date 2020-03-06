Murray Middle School Science Fair

Hundreds of students from Murray Middle School recently participated in its 40th annual science fair. Of those numbers, 43 students advanced on to the regional science fair with their projects. Fair categories ranged from animal science and earth science to biochemistry and molecular biology. “Our young scientist Pilots once again amazed us with the depth of their curiosity and discovery,” said Murray Principal Jamin McKenzie. “This annual tradition is due to the dedication of our staff, families and community volunteers.”

Photo submitted by Stefanie Folkema.