Tuesday, July 17, 2018
City FilesLauderdale

Music, puppet shows and more

16 Jul 2018

The Lauderdale Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday in July, August and September at Lauderdale Community Park, 1885 Fulham St., and feature entertainment. Open Eye Figure Theatre will perform “Little Grandpa’s Big Surprise,” part of its Driveway Tour Puppet Show, Thursday, July 19, at 6 p.m. The Aug. 16 market will be held with Lauderdale’s Day in the Park and feature the Lazy Does It Band and the Roseville Puppet Wagon. There will also be a waterslide, games and more. Entertainment has not been scheduled for the Sept. 20 market. Interested in being a vendor? Contact Susie, lauderdalefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 651-329-8401.

