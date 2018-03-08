Need a garden plot?

Apply for a plot in the St. Anthony Park Community Garden, located on the north side of Robbins Street, between Raymond Avenue and Highway 280. Garden plots are approximately 15 by 20 feet and are $30 per plot per year. Only one application per household should be filed. Applications must be received by Tuesday, March 6. There will be a lottery drawn to determine who will be able to rent the available plots.

To apply, read the garden policy and complete and sign the application at www.sapcc.org/community-garden/. Applications are also available at Hampden Park Co-op, 928 Raymond Ave. Return the application with a check or money order payable to St. Anthony Park Community Garden to Susan Conner, 980 Hampden Ave., St. Paul, MN 55114.