Mascotti Wins top industry award

The Shop! Association, a professional retail trade organization, recently honored Teri Mascotti, as this year’s Women of Distinction.

The association, which recognizes the achievement of women in the retail industry, made the award to Mascotti, president of St Paul-based Mascotti Strategies, at its Night of Honors celebration in New Orleans.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Teri, who has had an active and visible role in our association for over 20 years, providing a strong voice for women in our industry,” said Todd Dittman, Shop! executive director. Founded in 2008, Mascotti Strategies provides strategic sales, marketing solutions and consulting to retail, CPG, manufacturing and tech industries.

Besides her retail trade activities, Mascotti is active in her college alma mater, the University of St. Thomas Alumni Association. A breast cancer survivor, Mascotti is also a speaker and author of Chemolicious: Getting to Your Best Self.

Will Kidd goes Division III Soccer All-American

University of St. Thomas men’s soccer senior standout Will Kidd has received Division III All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches.

Kidd is among 49 players honored on one of three All-America teams, recognized on the third team. In two seasons with the Tommies, the senior from St. Paul’s Como Park High School played in all 46 games and scored 14 goals with eight assists. He helped St. Thomas teams build a 38-6-2 record. The Toms went 15-0-1 in games on his career when he scored a point. He made All-MIAC this season.

Kidd received the fifth All-America honor in the last three seasons for St. Thomas and Coach Jon Lowery.

Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter Receives

Counties’ President’s Award

The Association of Minnesota Counties [AMC] has given its 2018 annual president’s award to Ramsey County District 4 Commissioner Toni Carter. 2018 AMC President Susan Morris (Isanti County) selected Carter to receive this honor.

The Association said Carter’s award recognizes her many years of service and leadership to the community and the county. First elected to the Ramsey County Board in 2005, Carter has led its Juvenile Detention Alternative Stakeholder Committee and the Children’s Mental Health Collaborative and served on the leadership teams of Ramsey County’s Workforce Innovation Board and Saint Paul’s Children’s Collaborative and Promise Neighborhood.

At the AMC, Carter has been vice chair and chair of the Health and Human Services Policy Committee and as president in 2014. At the state level, Carter has co-chaired the Minnesota Human Services Performance Council and the Governor’s Transportation and Child Protection task forces. She was recently appointed to the Governor’s Law Enforcement and Community Relations Council and the Young Women’s Initiative.

“Commissioner Carter is committed to eliminating disparities across public services and systems,” said AMC president Morris. “She is a passionate voice for equity and advocates for wise investments in infrastructure to create vibrant communities and vital connections to resources.”

St. Paul public rec centers highlights

A variety of winter-related and indoor activities are on tap at the Langford and Northwest Como recreation centers in St. Paul. See the following information:

Langford Park Recreation Center: https://www.stpaul.gov/facilities/langford-park-recreation-center or call 651-298-5765

Ice Skating Lessons ages 3-9 on Sat, Jan 5-Feb 2, times vary, $35

Baseball and softball clinics ages 8-12 on Tue, Jan 29-March 5 from 7-8pm, $30

Sing Along Art ages 1.5-3 on Sat, Jan 12-Feb 9 from 10-11am, $50

Chess ages 6-12 on Wed, Jan 30-April 24 from 6-7:30pm, $70

Puppy Paws Essential Oils, Adults on Wed, Jan 16 from 6-8pm, $5 + supply cost

Red Cross Babysitting ages 11-17 on Fri, Jan 25 from 9:30am-4pm, $60

Intermediate Pilates, Adults on Thur, Jan 3-March 7 from 11am-noon, $73

Zumba, Adults on Mon, Jan 7-March 4 from 7:45-8:45pm, $60

Pickleball on Sat, Jan 5-Feb 9 from 1-3pm, $2/session

Open Gym on Sat, Jan 5-Feb 9 from 1-3pm, Free

Tot Time ages birth-5 on Fri, Jan 4-March 29 from 9:30-11am, Free

Gym Walking for Adults on Thur, Jan 3-March 28 from 2:30-3:30pm, Free

Senior Gym Bowling ongoing Fridays from 9:30-11am, Free

Soo Bahk Do for ages 5-Adult on Thur, ongoing form 5:30-6:30pm, $45/month

***Preschool Fun Day ages 1-9 on Sun, Feb 24 from 3-5pm, $10/family

***Join the Langford Park Booster Club by contacting Courtney Moriarty at Langford Park

Northwest Como Recreation Center: www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec or call 651-298-5813

Ice skating lessons ages 3-5 and 6-9 on Sat, Jan 5-26, $35

Family Open Gym on Sat, Jan 5-March 30 from 1-3pm, Free

Game Night ages 8-Adult on Mon, Jan 7-March 25 from 6:30-8pm, Free

Winter Craft with Hot Cocoa ages 6-12 on Thur, Jan 10 from 6:30-7:30pm, Free

Artist Workshop ages 5-7 on Wed, Jan 16-Feb 20 from 3:15-5:15pm, $60

Artist Workshop ages 7-13 on Tue, Jan 15-Feb 19 from 3:15-5:15pm, $60

Cooking With The Staff ages 7-14 on Tue, Jan 15-29 from 6:15-7:30pm, $10

Dance Classes ages 3-16 on Wed, Jan 16-May 1, times and prices vary

Archery ages 9-17 on Mon, Jan 28-April 15 from 3-4:30pm, $60

Creative Writing ages 7-12 on Thur, Feb 7-March 14 from 3:15-4:15pm, $45

Art/Wine/Pizza, Adults on Mon, Feb 4 from 6:45-9pm, $50

My Plate My Family, Adults on Tue, Feb 5-26 from 6:30-8pm, Free

Circuit Fitness Training, Adults on Tue, Feb 5-March 26 from 6:30-7:30pm, $45

Adult Indoor Soccer on Sun, Dec 2-March 31 from 5-6:30pm, $5/weekly

Women’s 35+ Basketball on Sun, Dec 2-March 31 from 6:30-7:30pm, $4/weekly

Family Movie Series on Fri, Nov 30-Dec 28 from 3:30-5:30pm, Free

Senior Gamers ages 55+ on Tuesdays ongoing from 1-3pm, Free

Taekwondo ages 4-17 on Tue/Thur ongoing from 4:30-5:30 pm, $50/month

***Family Skating Party & Bonfire on Thursday, January 24 from 6:30-8:30pm, Free

***Join the Northwest Como Booster Club by contacting Thao Vue at Northwest Como