Neighbors/ February





Roseville Library Tuesday Scholar talks

The Roseville Public Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., is continuing its Tuesday Scholar presentation with local college academics and other experts share their special knowledge on topical subjects. The following are upcoming talks, all that begin at 1 p.m.:

Jan. 22 — Push or Pull AKA the Pa Ingalls Syndrome

Pioneer Press business columnist Edward Lotterman will give an an economist’s look at what he calls the “Pa Ingalls Syndrome” in historical patterns of American immigration.

Jan. 29 — Stewardess!

The Minnesota History Theatre presents scenes from its new play Stewardess! about a young woman’s tumultuous involvement with the glamorous [and sexist] world of 20th century aviation. A discussion of the changing roles of female airline workers will follow the presentation.

Feb. 5 — Illiberalism and the Return of Nationalism

Thomas Hanson, a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer who served in posts throughout Europe and the former Soviet bloc, will talk about the causes of resurgent nationalism and the emergence of “illiberal” movements both at home and abroad. We’ll talk about the rise of alternative political models and consider the prospects for democratic government in the face of globalization and rapid technological change.

Cuba rumba drum class starting

The Women’s Drum Center is offering Cuban Rumba, a co-ed beginning class at its location, 2242 W. University Avenue, St. Paul, at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. Instruments provided. Cost is $20.00. Register at www.womensdrumcenter.org. This is a fun, exuberant class teaching conga and rhythm instrument technique through songs from Cuba. No experience necessary.

Roseville Support Group for Families

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

A family support group meets in Roseville on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 Co. Rd. C-2 West (at Snelling Ave.). For information, call Anne Mae at 651-484-0599.

Free programs on climate change and health

The Como Clinic Health Club, a group of patients and providers at HealthPartners Como Clinic, is sponsoring two free programs about climate change and health that are open to the public. They are:

Climate Change and Health: A Community Workshop

7:00 pm, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 Conference Room A/B, 2nd Floor, HealthPartners Como Clinic. According to the recent U.N. Report, climate change will have many implications for human health. We’ll review facts and discuss what we can do, individually and together, to make a positive difference for our warming planet and for the health of all of us. You will leave informed and inspired.

Penguins, Polar Bears, and Problems at the Poles; Global Warming at the Ends of the Earth

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, Conference Room A/B, 2nd Floor, HealthPartners Como Clinic. Chuck Dayton, a retired environmental lawyer, has travelled to both the Antarctic and the Arctic in the past 2 years. This talk and photo presentation will blend his wildlife experiences with a discussion of global threat of climate change occurring there

Movement class for health and wellness

Marjorie Huebner, Rosen Method Movement senior instructor, has added a movement class in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. This is a low-impact movement class accompanied with music that is being held at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., on Friday mornings in January and February from 9 to10:15 a.m. Classes are $15 and drop-ins are welcome! Bring an exercise mat and/or blanket, water bottle and dress in comfortable clothes. For more information, call Marjorie at (612) 242-6646.

Ruth Crane: A Collector’s Journey

The wide-ranging pottery collection of Ruth is now being exhibited at Gallery 241 at the Goldstein Museum of Design at the University of Minnesota- St. Paul campus, 1985 Buford Ave. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. an weekends 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.



St. Paul public rec centers highlights

A variety of winter-related and indoor activities are on tap at the Langford and Northwest Como recreation centers in St. Paul. See the following information:

Langford Park Recreation Center: https://www.stpaul.gov/facilities/langford-park-recreation-center or call 651-298-5765

Ice Skating Lessons ages 3-9 on Sat, Jan 5-Feb 2, times vary, $35

Baseball and softball clinics ages 8-12 on Tue, Jan 29-March 5 from 7-8pm, $30

Sing Along Art ages 1.5-3 on Sat, Jan 12-Feb 9 from 10-11am, $50

Chess ages 6-12 on Wed, Jan 30-April 24 from 6-7:30pm, $70

Red Cross Babysitting ages 11-17 on Fri, Jan 25 from 9:30am-4pm, $60

Intermediate Pilates, Adults on Thur, Jan 3-March 7 from 11am-noon, $73

Zumba, Adults on Mon, Jan 7-March 4 from 7:45-8:45pm, $60

Pickleball on Sat, Jan 5-Feb 9 from 1-3pm, $2/session

Open Gym on Sat, Jan 5-Feb 9 from 1-3pm, Free

Tot Time ages birth-5 on Fri, Jan 4-March 29 from 9:30-11am, Free

Gym Walking for Adults on Thursdays and Fridays through March 29 from 2:30-3:30 pm, Free

Senior Gym Bowling ongoing Fridays from 9:30-11am, Free

Soo Bahk Do for ages 5-Adult on Thur, ongoing form 5:30-6:30pm, $45/month

***Preschool Fun Day ages 1-9 on Sun, Feb 24 from 3-5pm, $10/family

***Join the Langford Park Booster Club by contacting Courtney Moriarty at Langford Park



Northwest Como Recreation Center: www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec or call 651-298-5813

Ice skating lessons ages 3-5 and 6-9 on Sat, Jan 5-26, $35

Family Open Gym on Sat, Jan 5-March 30 from 1-3pm, Free

Game Night ages 8-Adult on Mon, Jan 7-March 25 from 6:30-8pm, Free

Artist Workshop ages 5-7 on Wed, Jan 16-Feb 20 from 3:15-5:15pm, $60

Artist Workshop ages 7-13 on Tue, Jan 15-Feb 19 from 3:15-5:15pm, $60

Cooking With The Staff ages 7-14 on Tue, Jan 15-29 from 6:15-7:30pm, $10

Dance Classes ages 3-16 on Wed, Jan 16-May 1, times and prices vary

Archery ages 9-17 on Mon, Jan 28-April 15 from 3-4:30pm, $60

Creative Writing ages 7-12 on Thur, Feb 7-March 14 from 3:15-4:15pm, $45

Art/Wine/Pizza, Adults on Mon, Feb 4 from 6:45-9pm, $50

My Plate My Family, Adults on Tue, Feb 5-26 from 6:30-8pm, Free

Circuit Fitness Training, Adults on Tue, Feb 5-March 26 from 6:30-7:30pm, $45

Adult Indoor Soccer on Sun, Dec 2-March 31 from 5-6:30pm, $5/weekly

Women’s 35+ Basketball on Sun, Dec 2-March 31 from 6:30-7:30pm, $4/weekly

Family Movie Series on Fri, Nov 30-Dec 28 from 3:30-5:30pm, Free

Senior Gamers ages 55+ on Tuesdays ongoing from 1-3pm, Free

Taekwondo ages 4-17 on Tue/Thur ongoing from 4:30-5:30 pm, $50/month

