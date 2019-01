Neil Skildum

Neil D. Skildum, 96, died Dec. 4, 2018.

Neil was a WWII Army veteran and former Staff Sgt. 11th Armored Division. He was an outdoorsman and very proud of his family and grandchildren.

Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, and brother, Gerald. He is survived by daughter, Jan Hanson; sons, Tom (Nancy), Denny (Anne Lageson) and Rick (Penny) Skildum; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

His memorial service was held Dec. 10 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Honor Flight Twin Cities or Como Park Lutheran Church.