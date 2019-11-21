Nelson, Brendmoen win St. Paul Council Wards 4 and 5

St. Paul City Council Ward 4

Mitra Jalali Nelson won re-election to her seat on the St. Paul City Council. She had served only one year, since winning a special election in 2018 to serve out the term of departing Ward 4 council member Russ Stark.

Commenting on her re-election, Nelson stated, “The message is resounding that people in Ward 4 want to keep fighting together for more for homes for everyone, everywhere; for safer streets, more ways to get around besides cars, and citywide action on climate; for safety beyond policing in addition to police accountability; and for continuing to build and restore our community wealth.”

“I can’t wait to see the leaps forward we make over the next four years,” Nelson concluded.

St. Paul City Council Ward 5

Amy Brendmoen has won her third term on St. Paul City Council, representing Ward 5. Brendmoen chaired the council’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority from 2013 to 2017, when she was elected by the council to serve as its chair.

Shortly before the election, Brendmoen wrote, “Every day since being elected, I have worked hard on behalf of my Ward 5 neighbors, and residents throughout Saint Paul to address community concerns, solve problems, and advance policy to move our city forward.”