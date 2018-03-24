News from District 10 Como Community Council

The District 10 Como Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Historic Streetcar Station, 1224 N. Lexington Parkway. Here’s how to connect: 651- 644-3889, district10comopark.org or District 10 Community Council on Facebook.

Make a difference

Eight positions on the Como Community Council Board are up for election at District 10’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 17. In at least six of the positions, the incumbent is not seeking re-election. So this year is a great opportunity for new activists to seek an open seat. To find out more, see the article on District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org. The positions on this April’s ballot include vice-chair, treasurer, one representative from each of the four geographic sub-districts and two at-large representatives.

Any resident of District 10 who is age 18 or older is eligible to run. So are authorized representatives from a business or nonprofit organization located in District 10.

Candidates interested in a board position must submit their name and a brief biography by Tuesday, April 10. Nominations submitted after that date will be treated as write-in candidacies. Board members elected this year will serve from April 24, 2018, to April 28, 2020.

Hostile vegetation is just the beginning

What you plant and where you plant it, the fencing you choose and how you let your lights shine all can be tactics to keep your property safer. Pick up advice in these areas and more during “Crime Prevention Through Landscape Design,” the next presentation in District 10’s Sunday Series.

Patty Lammers, crime-prevention coordinator for the St. Paul police, will share tips in natural surveillance, territorial reinforcement, access control and even hostile vegetation. The free presentation will be held Sunday, April 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Streetcar Station at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton.

Also coming up in the Sunday Series is the Como Park Tree Trek. Certified arborist and former Tree Advisory Panel member Tim Morgan will lead a walk to help you better identify and understand local tree species, their health, and the diseases and pests that affect them. The event will be held Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m. Participants will meet outside Como Lakeside Pavilion.

Improve your credit score

Learn how to understand and improve your credit and credit score at a free financial-literacy workshop Wednesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Streetcar Station. Join LSS Financial Counseling and TopLine Federal Credit Union for a workshop to learn:

How to get and read your credit report

How your credit score is calculated and ways to increase your score

Ways to improve negative credit and build good credit

Your FCRA rights and how to correct errors

To register, call 763-391-9494.

Things to look forward to

Saturday, April 21: Paul Parks and Recreation Spring Cleanup, 9-11:30 a.m., Como Lakeside Pavilion

Saturday, May 5: Como Community Seed Library 2018 Green Thumb Kickoff, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Streetcar Station

Saturday, May 19: Rain Barrel Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Twin Cities German Immersion School, 1031 Como Ave.

Saturday, June 9: Citywide Drop-Off, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Saturday, June 16: Como Neighborhood Garage Sale

Saturday, June 23: Workshop on curb-cut rain gardens, 9 a.m.-noon, Historic Streetcar Station

Upcoming District 10 meetings

Como Community Council: Tuesday, March 20

Environment Committee: Wednesday, March 28

Neighborhood Relations and Safety Committee: Tuesday, April 3

Land Use Committee: Wednesday, April 4

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Historic Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton avenues. Community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.