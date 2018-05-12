News from District 10 Como Community Council

Rain barrel workshop is May 19

District 10’s Environment Committee and the Capitol Region Watershed District will hold a Rain Barrel Workshop Saturday, May 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Twin Cities German Immersion School, 1031 Como Ave. Participants can get a rain barrel for $29 (plus tax) and learn how to set it up correctly. (If you already have rain barrels at your home, you are welcome to come and learn helpful tips — for free.)

Go to www.bit.ly/d10-rainbarrels to register.

Fairgrounds Drop-Off is June 9

The annual Citywide Drop-Off at the state fairgrounds is Saturday, June 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Drop- Off is organized by the city of St. Paul and District 10. If you volunteer to help staff the event, you can get rid of a load of your junk for free. Sign up to volunteer at www.district10comopark.org/volunteer_form.html.

Como area garage sale is June 16

By popular demand, this year’s Como Neighborhood Garage Sale is later than usual in hopes of better weather. The sale is Saturday, June 16. If you’re pulling together a garage or yard sale and want to be listed on the neighborhood map, register at www.district10comopark.org/2018_garage_sale.html.

The registration fee is $15. Check out the District 10 website the week of June 11 to find maps, lists of what people are selling and more information.

See trees in a different way

Como Park Tree Trek will wrap up this year’s District 10 Sunday Series. Arborist Tim Morgan will lead a walk to help us better identify and understand local tree species, their health, and the diseases and pests that affect them. The event will be held Sunday, June 3, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meet outside the Lakeside Pavilion. It’s free.

Join the next wave of rain gardens

Capitol Region Watershed District will host a hands-on workshop to identify locations for the next wave of boulevard rain gardens in District 10. These types of gardens are among the most cost-effective ways to collect and filter polluted street runoff before it reaches Lake Como. The best part: The selected locations will get rain gardens installed at no cost.

The workshop will be held Saturday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Como Streetcar Station.

New board members

Congratulations to the eight residents elected to the Como Community Council board during the District 10 annual meeting on April 17. Newly elected are: Amy Perna, vice chair (Perna previously was District 10 treasurer); Anne Hartman, treasurer; Rebecca Calvo, Sub-district 1 (west); Annie Huidekoper, Sub-district 2 (central); Thomas Coburn, Sub-district 3 (east); Cody Zwiefelhofer, Subdistrict 4 (south); and Melissa Liu, (incumbent) and Olivia Mulvey Morawiecki, both at-large.

Fifteen candidates ran for the eight vacant seats. More than 100 community members turned out to vote, nearly doubling the turnout from recent years.

The new board members replace the following, outgoing board members (all of whom “retired”): Joao Medeiros (vice chair), Jon Heyer (Sub-district 1), Erin Dooley (Subdistrict 2), Debra Pursley (Sub-district 3), Joe Mueller (Subdistrict 4) and Kevin Dahm (at-large).