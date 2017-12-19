News from District 10 Como Community Council

The District 10 Como Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Historic Streetcar Station, 1224 N. Lexington Parkway. Contact information: 651- 644-3889, district10comopark.org or District 10 Community Council on Facebook.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

All District 10 committee and council meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Historic Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue. Community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website. Here are the upcoming meetings:

• Como Community Council monthly meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 19

• Environment Committee: Wednesday, Dec. 27

• Neighborhood Relations and Safety Committee: Tuesday, Jan. 2

• Land Use Committee: Wednesday, Jan. 3