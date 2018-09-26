News from District 10, Como Park

Auto break-ins drive increase in crime

From the District 10 office: A soaring number of car thefts and car break-ins drove up crime in District 10 by 25 percent in the first six months of 2018, according to preliminary data from the Saint Paul Police Department.

More than five times as many vehicles were stolen in the first six months of 2018 than in the same period 2017: 67 vs. 12 in raw numbers. Theft fromvehicles also soared: 98 between January and the end of June 2018, compared with 61 during the same period of 2017.

Police officials noted that a lot of this theft occurs when people leave their car running, unlocked, or with valuables in plain sight inside their vehicle.

Another trend of note: Home burglaries declined 25 percent. However, home burglaries where there was no forced entryrose. They now account for more than half of all home burglaries in the district. Police say these burglaries typically are the easiest to prevent. But if residents leave doors, windows, or garages open, they create opportunity for crimes to happen.

Get more details, and charts of year-to-year comparisons, on District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org

Want more information? CRIME CHARTS AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT http://www.district10comopark.org/auto_break-ins_drive_como_crime_increase.html

Trash Pick-Up Changes in October

Six different haulers will handle trash pickup in Como once St. Paul’s coordinated collection system begins in October. Trash day for most of District 10 will be Friday (beginning Oct. 5), the same day as recycling. For District 10 residents west of Hamline, however, trash day will be Monday (beginning Oct. 1) but recycling day will remain Friday.

Some basics:

The new trash carts are scheduled to be delivered in Como in mid- to late September. (Don’t use the carts, however, until new service starts Oct. 1.)

Our new haulers were scheduled to send us our bill in September for service between October-December.

If you don’t like your cart size, you will have to live with it until January, when you can switch it out for a larger or smaller option.

Get full information on the city’s website: stpaul.gov/garbage

Resource Fair is Oct. 13

Como Connect ― a free resource fair connecting local residents with local organizations that provide a range of services and opportunities ― is Saturday Oct. 13. The fair runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethel Church, 670 W. Wheelock Parkway. You can find more details on District 10’s website closer to the event.

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

Como Community Council Monthly Meeting: Tuesday Sept. 18

Environment Committee: Wednesday Sept. 26

Neighborhood Relations and Safety Committee: Tuesday Oct. 2

Land Use Committee: Wednesday Oct. 3

Como Community Council Monthly Meeting: Tuesday Oct. 16

All meetings begin at 7 p.m., typically at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue. Renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.

Office closed:District 10’s office in the Como Park Streetcar Station will be closed Sept. 17-29. However, board members will hold office hours as usual on Sundays from noon-4 p.m. on Sept. 16, 23, and 30.