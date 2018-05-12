News from District 12 St. Anthony Park

SAPCC is on Instagram!

Share your photos from around the community on Instagram with the St. Anthony Park Community Council. Send your images to info@sapcc.org. Start adding #sapcc_district12 to all your photos on your own accounts to help build a collection of SAP images.

Fairgrounds Drop-Off is June 9

The annual Citywide Drop-Off at the state fairgrounds is much earlier than usual in 2018: It’s Saturday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you volunteer to help staff the event, you can get rid of a load of your junk for free. And you’ll be fed. You can sign up to volunteer at www.district10comopark.org/volunteer_form.html.