News from St. Anthony Park

The District 12 Community Council (SAPCC) meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Jennings Community Learning Center, 2455 University Ave. The council offices are located at 2395 University Ave., Suite 300 E. Contact information: 651-649-5992 or www.sapcc.org.

Neighbors help draft 10-year plan

More than 70 community members attended community forums in November and contributed feedback to the St. Anthony Park Community Council’s (SAPCC) communityvision planning. SAPCC is incorporating ideas from the community into a draft 10-year plan that will be reviewed by the city of St. Paul. An updated draft of the plan will be shared with the community in the spring.

Thank you!

Thank you to all community members who have come together to make the achievements of the St. Anthony Park Community Council possible in 2017. Between the incredible board and committee members, generous donors, and hundreds of volunteers, partners and engaged community members, SAPCC has had an incredible year. In the past year, our community partnerships have enabled the council to:

• Engage hundreds of residents, organizations and neighbors in surveys to design a community vision for the future of St. Anthony Park.

• Secure transportation improvements, including ADA accessibility, the Stop for Me campaign, bike connections to the Grand Round, and sharing the success in the National Walk Summit.

• Collaborate with the city of St. Paul to purchase 2.25 acres for a new public park in South St. Anthony surrounded by new affordable housing designed to integrate into the character of the neighborhood.

• Expand food access by delivering hundreds of pounds of produce from our community garden to local low-income housing and securing stops from the Wilder Mobile Market.

• Partner with public environmental agencies to monitor air and water quality and improve our shared natural resources in St. Anthony Park.

Join your community council SAPCC’s committees and board leadership are busy developing priorities for 2018 and are looking for more community members to join in and have an impact on improving this wonderful neighborhood. Whether you’re interested in housing, economic development, transit accessibility, environment, food access, community building or other ideas, join SAPCC to make your ideas a reality for all who live, work, play, pray, study and shop in St. Anthony Park.

Visit www.sapcc.org for more ways to get involved and donate time or funding to these efforts.

Here is a list of upcoming meetings. Jennings Community Learning Center is at 2455 W. University Ave. The SAPCC office is at 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300E. • The Transportation Committee meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at SAPCC.

• The Land Use Committee meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Jennings Community Learning Center.

• The Equity Committee meets the first Friday of each month at 8 a.m. at SAPCC.

• The Environment Committee meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at SAPCC.

• The SAPCC Board of Directors meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Jennings Community Learning Center.