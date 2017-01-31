Norbert Heldt

Norbert H. Heldt, 95, died Jan. 11, 2017. Norb was a World War II Marine Corps veteran. From the 1950s to the 1980s, he designed numerous St. Paul Parks and Recreation buildings, including the current Phalen Park complex.

He was passionate about creating userfriendly park facilities for young and old.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Marguerite. He is survived by a son, Jim (Carol); brother, Verlyn (Marlys) Heldt; and sister in-law, Ruth Lofthus. The family thanks the dedicated staff at Sunrise of Roseville for their compassion and care over the past six and a half years.

His funeral was held Jan. 27 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery.