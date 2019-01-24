Norma Harrisville





Norma Alice Harrisville, 89, former longtime resident of St. Anthony Park, died Dec. 20.

Norma was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Vincent and Edel Haggerty. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as literacy tutor, artist, vocalist, avid reader and tender of roses.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Roy; children, Randi Marie (Bradley) Lundell, Roy Alvin III (Mary), Lars Gunder (Christie), and Carol Louise (David) Young; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Haggerty.

Norma’s funeral service was held Dec. 27, at Cross Lutheran Church in Maplewood, with burial at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Memorials preferred to New Life Lutheran Church, Menomonie, Wis.; Antioch–Living Word Church, Falcon Heights; or Lyngblomsten Foundation in Como Park.

