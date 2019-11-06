November Events

Saint Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Ave.

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org. Please note, the library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 28.

Special Events and Classes

Monday, November 4

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

For sixth to eighth-grade students. Register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Club Book: Lara Prescott, The Secrets We Kept

7:00-8:30 p.m.

Lara Prescott belongs to the small, exclusive club of authors who have had their work optioned for film. While this is an impressive accomplishmentt, still fewer writers can claim to have reached this milestone before their first book even hit shelves!

Prescott’s highly anticipated literary debut, “The Secrets We Kept,” tells the true story behind the writing and incendiary publication of the Cold War era classic novel Doctor Zhivago. Join Prescott in a discussion of her book.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Toddler Obstacle Course

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Toddlers can jump, crawl, balance, play, and explore with large movement activities designed just for them. Babies will find a corner set aside for them too. Adults must remain with children for the duration of playtime. Appropriate for ages birth to three years. Limited to the first 40 people.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Senior Cinema: Yesterday

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. And he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Friday, Nov. 29

Board at the Library

12:00-3:00 p.m.

Come to the library the day after Thanksgiving to play some board games with your neighbors, friends, and family. A selection of games will be provided but feel free to bring your own.

Light snacks will be provided.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Registration for Winter/Spring 2020 classes begins Dec. 2

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765 or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec

Fridays, Oct. 4-Dec. 27

Tot Time

9:30-11:00 a.m., ages 0-5

Saturdays, Nov. 2-23

Women’s Self Defense

12:00-1:30 p.m., adults at the Urban Growler (2325 Endicott St, Saint Paul)

Mondays, Nov. 4-Dec. 16

Zumba

7:45-8:45 p.m., adults

Thursdays, Nov. 14-Dec. 12

Pilates Intermediate

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., adults

Friday, Nov. 15

Red Cross Babysitting Training

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17

***Friday, Dec. 6

Dinner With Mr. and Mrs Claus “Special Event”

5:30-7:00 p.m., all ages at the Urban Growler (2325 Endicott St, Saint Paul)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Freezer Cookies and Easy Sweets

5:45-8:45 p.m., adults

Thursday, Dec. 12

Pruning Shrubs and Trees

6:30-7:30 p.m., adults

Friday, Dec. 13

Parents Night Out

6:00-9:00 p.m., ages 4-12

Monday, Dec. 16

Bullet Journaling

6:30-8:30 p.m., adults

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec

Thursdays, Nov. 7-Dec. 19

Creative Writing Club

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-12

Friday, Nov. 15

Extreme Robotic Engineering

12:00-3:00 p.m., ages 10-14

Tuesdays, Nov. 19-Dec. 17

Mega Mess Making Art

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 5-11

Friday, Dec. 13

Parents Night Out

6:00-9:00 p.m., ages 5-11

Monday, Dec. 16

Santa’s Toy Shop Art

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 5-11

North Dale Recreation Center

For more information call 651-558-2329 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec

Mondays & Wednesdays, Oct 2-Dec. 30

Tot Time

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 0-5

Mondays, Nov. 4-Dec. 9

Waddlers

6:15-7:15 p.m., ages 3-5

Friday, Nov. 15

Multiplayer Minecraft: City Builder

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 7-11

Saturday, Nov. 16

Freezer Cookies and Easy Sweets

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., adults

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Sewing Machine Maintenance

6:15-8:15 p.m., adults

Saturday, Dec. 7

Pruning Shrubs and Trees

10:00-11:00 a.m., adults

***Tuesday, Dec. 10

Winter Wonderland “Special Event”

6:00-8:00 p.m., ages 1-12

Saturday, Dec. 14

How The Grinch Stole Christmas Art

9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6

Wednesday, Dec. 18

“S” is for Santa Art

6:00-7:00 p.m., ages 1.5-3

Monday, Dec. 30

The Frozen Princess Art

9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 4-9

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Planned activities for November:

NO Exercise class, Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day

NO Exercise class, Chair Yoga or other activities Nov. 25-29. Thanksgiving Break

Other organizations, groups

Thursday, Nov. 7

Caregiver & Bereavement Support Groups

St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave.,

10:00-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Monday, Nov. 18

Community Sing

Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul, 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7:00-8:30 p.m. singing.

Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.

St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library

2245 Como Ave.

Fridays in November (Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22)

Chair yoga, 2:30-3:30 p.m

Tuesdays in November ( Nov. 5, 12, 19)

Exercise class, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Lauderdale City Hall

1891 Walnut St.

Mondays in November (Nov. 4, 18)

Exercise class, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Thursdays in November (Nov. 7, 14, 21)

Exercise class, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

2200 Hillside

Wednesdays in November (Nov. 6, 13, 20)

Exercise class, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays in November (Nov. 6, 13, 20)

Blood pressure clinic, 11:30 a.m.-noon

Fridays in November (Nov. 8, 15)

Game Day, 10:00 a.m.-noon

Seal Hi-Rise

825 Seal St.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Blood pressure clinic, 3:00-3:30 p.m.