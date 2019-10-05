October Events!

Saint Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Ave.

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org. Please note, the library will be closed on Oct. 14 for staff training.

Special Events and Classes

Wednesday, October 2,

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.

Monday, October 7

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

If you are in sixth to eighth grade, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the information desk.

Thursday, October 10

Senior Cinema: The Hustle

2:00-4:00 p.m.

The women grifters join forces for the ultimate score: a young and naïve tech billionaire in the South of France. Run time: 93 min. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Thursday, October 10

Meet author Amy Halberg

5:30-7:00 p.m.

Amy Halberg, Minnesota author of “German Awakening: Tales from an American Life” leads a book reading and Q&A. This memoir explores the author’s lifelong quest to understand all things German. Refreshments will be served. Co-sponsored by Winding Trail Books.

Thursday, October 17

OARS: Older Adult Resource Series

Medicare 2020

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Chris Abbott from North Star Resource group will be on site to explain the changes in the Medicare market this fall and can discuss individual needs and how to decide what new Supplemental option is right for you. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays in October

Funday Monday

Note: Funday Monday on October 14

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games. Listen to music. Make art. Do homework. Program is intended for teens.

Tuesdays in October

Baby/Toddler Storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytimes are geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytimes include stories, songs, puppets, and more. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Tuesdays and Fridays in October

Seniors Free Exercise Program

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays in October

English Conversation Circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can.

Fridays in October

Preschool Storytime

10:30-11:00 a.m.

This program features stories, songs, puppets, and more. Preschool storytimes teach social skills, listening comprehension, letter and number recognition, and vocabulary. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Saturdays in October

One-to-One Tech Help

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This is a drop-in session (no registration required) and a time to get answers to your questions about your tablet and/or smartphone.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Fall class registration is under way. Basketball registration is the month of September for ages 3-18. Don’t forget the registration discounts on the first five days!

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765 or go to www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec

Fridays, Oct. 4-Dec. 27

Tot Time

9:30-11:00 a.m., ages 0-5

Thursday/Friday, Oct. 17-18

Harry Potter Master Engineering

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 5-12

Tuesday, Oct. 22-Nov. 26

Tumbling

5:45-6:15 p.m., ages 3-4

Tuesday, Oct. 22-Nov. 26

Tumbling

6:20-6:50 p.m., ages 5-6

Friday, Oct. 25

Multiplayer Minecraft City Builder

1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 7-11

Saturday, Nov. 2-23

Women’s Self Defense

12:00-1:30 p.m., adults at the Urban Growler (2325 Endicott St., St. Paul)

Monday, Nov. 4-Dec. 16

Zumba

7:45-8:45 p.m., adults

Thursday, Nov. 14-Dec. 12

Pilates Intermediate

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., adults

Friday, Nov. 15

Red Cross Babysitting Training

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813 or go to www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec

Tuesday, Oct. 1-Nov. 5

Artist Workshop

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 7-13

Wednesday, Oct. 9-30

Munchkin Tennis

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7

Wednesday, Oct. 9-30

Red Ballers Tennis

2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11

Friday, Oct. 18

Red Cross Babysitting Training

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17

Monday, Oct. 21-Nov. 25

Improv Theatre with COMPAS

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 5-11

Tuesday, Oct. 22-Nov. 19

Basketball

2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11

Tuesday, Oct. 22-Nov. 19

Basketball

2-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7

Thursday, Nov. 7-Dec. 19

Creative Writing Club

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-12

Friday, Nov. 15

Extreme Robotic Engineering

12:00-3:00 p.m., ages 10-14

North Dale Recreation Center

651-558-2329 www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec

Oct. 2-Dec. 30

Tot Time

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 0-5

Saturday, Oct. 12

Indoor Plant Care

10:00-11:00 a.m., adults

Thursday & Friday, Oct. 17-18

Minecraft Master Engineering with LEGO

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 5-12

Thursday, Oct. 24-Dec. 12

Tumbling

4:30-5:00 p.m., ages 3-4

Thursday, Oct. 24-Dec. 12

Tumbling

5:05-5:35 p.m., ages 5-6

Friday, Oct. 25

Engineering: Crazy Action Contraptions

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 7-11

Friday, Oct. 25

Halloween Messy Monsters & Mummies Art

1:30-3:30 p.m., ages 4-9

Tuesday, Oct. 29-Dec. 3

Music In Motion

5:30-6:05 p.m., ages 18 month-2 years

Tuesday, Oct. 29-Dec. 3

Music in Motion

6:15-6:50 p.m., ages 3-5

Monday, Nov. 4-Dec. 9

Waddlers

6:15-7:15 p.m., ages 3-5

Friday, Nov. 15

Multiplayer Minecraft: City Builder

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 7-11

Saturday, Nov. 16

Freezer Cookies and Easy Sweets

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., adults

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Sewing Machine Maintenance

6:15-8:15 p.m., adults

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Planned activities for October:

Oct. 15

Lunch Outing to House of Wong

11:00 a.m. Call St. Anthony Park Area Seniors office at 651-642-9052 to sign up.

St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library

2245 Como Ave.

Tuesdays in October (Oct. 1,8, 15, 22 and 29)

Exercise class, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays in October (Oct. 4,11,18 and 25)

Chair yoga, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 17

Older Adult Resource Series

“Medicare 2020,” at 2:00 p.m.

Lauderdale City Hall

1891 Walnut St.

Thursdays and Mondays in October (Oct. 3, 7,10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31)

Exercise class, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

2200 Hillside

Wednesdays in October (Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30)

Exercise class, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Blood pressure clinic, 11:30 a.m.-noon

Fridays, Oct. 11 and 18

Game Day, 10:00 a.m.

Oct. 24

Breakfast for Caregiving Pairs, 10:00 a.m. RSVP by Oct. 17

Seal Hi-Rise

825 Seal St.

Oct. 8

Blood pressure clinic, 3:00-3:30 p.m.

Other organizations, groups

Thursday, Oct. 3

Caregiver & Bereavement Support Groups

St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10:00-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Monday, Oct. 21

Community Sing

Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul, 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7:00-8:30 p.m. singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.