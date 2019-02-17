Opposing the Twin Cities German Immersion School expansion

By Clayton Howatt

Have you ever heard a person make a serious argument to end free public education in our country? Me neither.

That points to how ingrained our system of public education is to our identity, no matter your political affiliation. We believe in the idea that no mater your gender, race, or religion, if a child shows up at the front door of your local public school, you are welcomed. The idea that kids from different backgrounds sat in the same classroom working together became a foundation of our public education. But, can we still say that is true?

The student population of the Twin Cities German Immersion School [TCGIS] is 87 percent white and 7 percent qualify for free or reduced lunch. By comparison St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) is 21 percent white and 68 percent qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Roseville, Minneapolis, Edina, and Minnetonka public school systems are more diverse. Even St. Paul Academy {SPA] and Cretin-Derham Hall [CDH] have twice the percentage of kids of color. TCGIS is a bastion of white affluence in the middle of a city and metropolitan area that continues to become more diverse, and they have no plan in place to serve anyone beyond who they currently serve.

But TCGIS is a “better” school than what SPPS can offer? And is its proposed expansion a good thing for our SPPS?

TCGIS continues to boast of some of the highest Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment [MCA] scores in Minnesota. But when you compare apples to apples and look at white students only, things change. Saint Anthony Park [SAP] and Chelsea Heights outperform TCGIS in most MCA scores, in some areas by over10 percentage points. The continued growth of TCGIS also has a real and permanent impact on SPPS, it increases segregation and puts the existence of elementary schools serving some of the highest needs children at risk.

Not all of the students at TCGIS are residents of St. Paul, but many are. Most TCGIS students that live in St. Paul come from the neighborhoods of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Midway, and Frogtown. Of those communities’ neighborhood schools only two [SAP and Chelsea Heights] have white student populations higher than the district average [21 percent]. The closest district elementary school to TCGIS is Como Elementary about four blocks away, its demographics are a stark contrast to TCGIS with it having 90 percent students of color and 77 percent qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

As white flight leaves behind schools with kids of color and concentrated poverty, we have decades of research to show what happens to those kids of color: In short, things get worse.

We also have research as to the benefits that inure to white children when they are in an integrated school. As adults, they will have better skills to work in groups, have a deeper sense of empathy towards others, and the most importantly, less likely to be biased towards groups of people different than themselves.

In St. Paul we have the additional problem, our district continues to lose students, which translates to lost revenue.

Starting in 2017, SPPS began to hear recommendations to close schools. One of the recommendations came from a report titled “Winning Students for SPPS” which proposed closing schools that were under-enrolled. Under-enrolled simply meaning the school enrollment was below the physical capacity of the building. Every single school highlighted was a Title I school, or high poverty. Sadly and embarrassingly, poverty and persons of color are almost interchangeable in our city. It is a tall order to get the school board to sign off on school closures, but if the current trend continues, it will be inevitable.

Schools like Maxfield Elementary in the Rondo neighborhood, that is under 60 percent capacity, will be at risk. This is a school that has been in existence for more than 125 years and was rebuilt in its current location after the original building was demolished to make way for I-94. Or maybe it will be Jackson Elementary that is 97 percent kids of color?

Both the St. Paul chapter of the NAACP, as well as the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE), are opposed to this TCGIS expansion. From the public letter from the NAACP, the expansion of TCGIS, “will exacerbate the racial and socioeconomic segregation in the St. Paul schools”. SPFE adds, TCGIS and other charter schools, “are increasingly pulling more and more students out of the much more integrated learning environments of St. Paul Public Schools. This is increasingly draining funding from our public schools, who accept all students and when demographics are taken into consideration, outperform these charters.”

Is this the path we want to go down? Are we OK with the concept that diversity is a great idea, but just not for my family? Do we want to invest $8 million tax payer dollars to expand TCGIS while our integrated district schools face cuts year after year?

Clayton Howatt is executive director of the Galtier Parent Organization 501c3

