Orrin Slind

Orrin Lee Slind, 91, died May 17, 2020, slipping free of earthly constraints on Syttende Mai (Norwegian Independence Day). Lee was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Minneapolis, to Dorothy and Orrin Cornelius Slind.

The family settled in St. Anthony Park and Lee attended Murray High School. On graduation, Lee joined the Marines, serving at Subic Bay before returning to enter the University of Minnesota. The Korean War saw him recalled to duty. He was wounded at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Lee graduated with degrees in geology and engineering and met Joann McDowell, the love of his life. On graduation, he took a summer job exploring for oil in Alberta. He fell in love again, this time with the Rockies. Lee and Joann married and moved to Calgary, Alberta, in 1954, where they started their family.

With one three-year hiatus in the Netherlands, the family stayed in Alberta, building their home outside of Calgary and living there for 45 years.

Lee eventually attained the rank of chief geologist for Shell Canada. He continued to work well into his 80s, including projects in Nepal and East Africa. He is survived by Joann, daughter Kate (George), sons Chris (Patricia) and Konrad (Cheryl); 13 grandchildren; siblings Richard (Mary) Slind of Woodbury and Karen “Sue” (Leighton) Johnson of Stillwater; and brother-in-law Mel (Jan) Soderholm of Bloomington. Lee was predeceased by sons Douglas and Eric, granddaughter Sarah and cousin Susan Stan. Condolences: McInnisandHolloway.com