Park Press annual meeting set for July 8

The annual meeting of the members of Park Press Inc., the publisher of the Park Bugle, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, July 8, at CoCreatz, which is at the southwest corner of ­Raymond and University avenues.

The agenda will include the election of directors and other matters that may be raised by members. All are welcome to attend.

Park Press is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization guided by an elected board of directors. Current board members whose terms are expiring are Bob Milligan, Ted Blank and Michael Griffin. Meanwhile, Joey McGarvey is leaving the board due to relocation for a new job.

Directors whose terms continue for another year are Liz Danielson, Beth Magistad, Gabrielle Lawrence, Josh Becerra, Betsy Currie, Steve Plegans, Merry Rendahl, Becki Lonnquist, and Matt Vierling.

The Bugle board is interested in recruiting at least two or three new directors.

Join the Board!

The volunteer board consists of residents and business representatives from the communities we serve: St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Lauderdale and Falcon Heights. The board, which meets monthly, is beginning short- and long-term strategic planning to continue the Bugle’s mission of providing news and information for our readers.

We are looking for candidates who have one or more of the following skills or background: organizational management or strategic-planning skills, especially with non-profits; prior experience on a nonprofit board; social media, background in fundraising or grant writing, sales, advertising or legal experience and a strong connection to the community.

To apply, please send a short note and biography to editor@parkbugle.org with DIRECTORS in the subject line or send a letter to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul 55108 Attn: ­Directors.