Patrick McGuinn

Patrick T. McGuinn, 87, died Sept. 27. He attended St. Andrew’s grade school and Murray High School. He played in the State high school hockey tournament in 1949/1950.

McGuinn worked as a railroad engineer with Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Kathryn (née Roan); his wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth (née Niles); infant son, Dennis; and great-grandson, Peyton Mateja. He is survived by his children, Sandy Mapel, Michael (Maryann), Patty (Roy) Erickson, and Daniel; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 3 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.