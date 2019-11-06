Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Obituaries

Patrick McGuinn

28 Oct 2019

Patrick T. McGuinn, 87, died Sept. 27. He attended St. Andrew’s grade school and Murray High School. He played in the State high school hockey tournament in 1949/1950.

McGuinn worked as a railroad engineer with Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Kathryn (née Roan); his wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth (née Niles); infant son, Dennis; and great-grandson, Peyton Mateja. He is survived by his children, Sandy Mapel, Michael (Maryann), Patty (Roy) Erickson, and Daniel; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 3 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.

    Leave a Reply

    November 2019 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    Lorem at libero. elit. Praesent venenatis, elementum ultricies neque. odio