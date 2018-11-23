Paul Daub Brey, longtime resident of St. Anthony Park, died Oct. 17, 2018. Paul was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Wabasso, Minn.

For more than 70 years, Paul and his sister Ann lived in their iconic, three-story red Victorian home overlooking Langford Park. Over the years they hosted many visiting University of Minnesota students, creating fostering friendships across the U.S. and abroad. Paul was a veteran of the armed services and graduated from the University of Minnesota.

Throughout his life, Paul was active in the local community and was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

He worked in various careers, including a long tenure with Montgomery Ward. Paul’s passion for devoting time with family and friends over weekend gatherings, bridge, camping, fishing and hunting trips, left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. For more than 50 years, he hosted annual fishing trips for friends and family to the Canadian canoe country, a legacy his family will honor and plans to carry on.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frank and Elizabeth Brey, and his sisters, Virginia Osterbauer and Ann Brey. He is survived by his sisters, Dr. Theresa Haddy and Justine DuBruil, and by his brother, Alois Brey.

A Nov. 21 memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Roseville. Interment is scheduled for Nov. 26 at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Wabasso.

Memorials are welcome to the Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund to support children’s cancer research.