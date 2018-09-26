Phyllis Mackey

Phyllis A. Mackey, 91, died on Aug. 25, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55-plus years, Walter; and parents, Fred and Lydia Borchert. She is survived by her children, Cathleen Quinn, Kevin (Denise), Carol (Jamie Kujawa), Steve (Erika Hohenstein); and six grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 with visitation one hour prior, at the Catholic Church of Corpus Christi, Roseville. Interment is scheduled at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.