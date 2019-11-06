Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Obituaries

Phyllis Moberg

28 Oct 2019

Phyllis Loraine Moberg (née Rickaby), 98, died Oct. 1. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie O. Moberg in 2002. She is survived by sons Robert (Lynne); Peter (Karen); David (Jenifer); and Glenn (Karen); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Moberg’s funeral service was held at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church on Oct. 8. Phyllis had been active at St. Anthony Park Lutheran and her son Glenn is senior pastor there. Memorials preferred to the church.

