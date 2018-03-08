Put Como Sunday Series on your calendar

The Como Community Council’s annual Sunday Series is under way, with free presentations guaranteed to entertain, enlighten and engage you. The Sunday Series events are free and run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. You can put these on your calendar in ink (or whatever the digital equivalent is):

Crime Prevention through Landscape Design: Patty Lammers, crime-prevention coordinator for the St. Paul Police, gives advice about where to plant, where not to plant, and what to plant to make yourself, your family and your home safer. Sunday, April 15 (location to be determined)

Patty Lammers, crime-prevention coordinator for the St. Paul Police, gives advice about where to plant, where not to plant, and what to plant to make yourself, your family and your home safer. Sunday, April 15 (location to be determined) Como Park Tree Trek: Certified arborist and former Tree Advisory Panel member Tim Morgan leads a walk that will help you better identify and understand local tree species, their health, and the diseases and pests that affect them. Sunday, June 3 (meet outside the Como Lakeside Pavilion).