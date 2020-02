Raphael “Gabe” Geber. 100, died Dec. 12, 2019. He was a farmer, veteran, letter carrier, titles clerk, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and all-around nice guy.

Preceded in death by his wife Alberta and brother Eldon, Geber is survived by daughters Patricia DaSilva (Raymond) and Gayle Geber, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Geber’s funeral was held Dec. 19 at the Church of St. Cecilia, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.