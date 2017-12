Raymond A. Keller, 82, died peacefully November 16, 2017, at St. Anthony Park Home.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota and was a talented architect and artist. He resided in his St. Anthony Park home and community for over 40 years.

Ray is survived by his sister Virginia (Don), brother David (Lynn), sister-in-law Jacqueline Keller, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Wendell and parents Leona and Raymond.