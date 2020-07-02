Raymond Pitzl

Raymond Anthony Pitzl, 95, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, died April 25, 2020. He was retired from Shaw Lumber Company.

Ray grew up in the Frogtown area of St. Paul. He traveled the world on the Navy battleship USS New Mexico in World War II and took part in many battles in the Pacific Ocean.

After discharge from the service, Ray met and married his wife, Mary Ellen, in 1951. In 1960 Ray’s family moved to Sheldon Street near Como Park, where he lived until 1997 when he purchased a condo in Roseville after his wife’s death.

Ray lived on his own until August of 2018. After a brief stay at Cherrywood Estates, he moved to New Perspectives, both in Roseville. Ray loved his garden, woodworking in his workshop and also made many batches of wine (with the help of his wife Mary).

Ray belonged to the Roseville VFW, where he served as commander and was part of the color guard.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Anna Pitzl, wife Mary Ellen, son-in-law Morris Krueger, brother Frances Pitzl (Mitzie), six sisters, a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. He is survived by son Stephen (Joy) Pitzl and Jane Krueger, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; special friend Marian Keapproth; and brothers-in-law Richard Stock, Rusty Pudas.

Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass will be held St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Roseville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.