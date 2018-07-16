Regions seeks volunteers

Looking for a place to volunteer your time or learn about careers in the health field? Regions Hospital is looking for volunteers 15 years and older for one shift a week in departments such as the Cancer Center, gift shop and physical therapy.

The hospital accepts volunteer applications throughout the year. Located at 640 Jackson St., just off the Green Line, it’s easy to get to by bus or light rail. For more information, call 651-254-5709 or go to www.volunteerservices@healthpartners.com.