‘Reluctant soldier’ awarded Silver Star

Forty-seven years after Ken Hughes was hoisted out of a Vietnamese jungle by helicopter with bullet wounds in his left arm, right shoulder and chest, the former Army combat medic has been awarded for his valor during an intense firefight on March 3, 1969.

Hughes—now a family practice physician at HealthPartners and a resident of St. Anthony Park—was given the Silver Star on Nov. 10 at the Vietnam War Memorial in St. Paul. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., presented the medal, the third-highest Army combat decoration.

“Every year, right after Election Day, we gather to honor veterans,” Klobuchar said. “Today we focus on what unites us: deep love of our nation. Patriotism is why so many veterans have risked their lives on the battlefield. Kenneth Hughes is a true patriot.”

Hughes and his unit were overrun by the Viet Cong on a mountainside in the Plei Trap Valley near the borders of Cambodia and Laos that March of 1969. Hughes ran into the firefight to attend to the wounded. He was shot in the left arm before he’d finished tying a bandage on one soldier. A friend tried to help Hughes tie a bandage on his own arm, but before they could cover the wound, both were hit with a volley of AK-47 fire. Hughes’ friend was shot in the lower body, and Hughes took another bullet, this time to the right shoulder. The bullet made its way into his chest.

“I knew my effectiveness as a field medic was finished,” Hughes wrote in a memoir about the incident. When the commanding lieutenant ordered the troops to pull back, Hughes stayed with his friend and tried to bandage him, “but my arms wouldn’t work. Then I tried to get him to use his arms to hang onto my belt so I could pull him out.”