Remember the Bugle on GivingTuesdayNow

Today is Giving TuesdayNow across our nation, an initiative meant to raise financial support for communities and nonprofits during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us, including the Bugle, are feeling the impact of the coronavirus on our society.

Close to home, community newspapers are cutting back operations, some have ceased publication altogether. At a time when our advertising revenue is under great pressure, your continuing donations to the Bugle will help keep our newspaper strong and vibrant.

You can make an online donation at www.parkbugle.org. Click the DONATE button on the home page and scroll down. Or send a check to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, Minn. 55108.

As always, we are grateful for your past and continuing support. We are all in this together.