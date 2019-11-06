Richard Hahnen was born on Oct. 27, 1946. He grew up in St. Anthony Park, graduated from Murray High School in 1964, then attended the University of Minnesota until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After the Army, he attended and graduated from Concordia College with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Richard went on to work and manage many successful businesses and even ran for U.S. Congress. In addition, Richard served as board president of the Minnesota and Chicago UNA (United Nations Association) chapters and held positions in many more non-profit organizations.

Richard is survived by his son, Zachariah (Shannon) Hahnen. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Jr.; and Zachariah’s mother, Jennifer Joy (Rolf) Schrader.

His memorial service is scheduled at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Oct. 25. At his request, a party in his honor will be held following the memorial service from 6–9 p.m. at Langford Park Recreation Center.

Memorials preferred to the United Nations Association of Minnesota (https://unamn.org/about/donate/) or Minnesota Millers Beep Baseball Team (https://www.mnmillers.org/donating-by-mail/).