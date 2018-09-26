Richard Holmsten

Richard “Dick” Holmsten, 88, of St. Anthony Park, died Sept. 1, 2018. Dick and Florence celebrated 68 fun-loving years of marriage until her death Aug. 15.

Dick was a St. Paul businessman who owned Holmsten Ice Rinks & Rinkmaster. Dick was a member of the Murray Class of ’47 and St. Anthony Park United Methodist Church. He was a Korean War Army veteran, a member of the St. Anthony Park Association and Kiwanis, a published author and a patent holder. He also was as a recipient of many awards, including the ISIA Pioneer award, the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame, and the Frank J. Zamboni award.

Richard was preceded in death by Florence, and his parents. Dick is survived by his children: Allan (Susan), Robert (Carolyn), Charles (Cynthia), Nancy (Steven) Hedberg; 10 grandchildren; six great-granddaughters; and two sisters, Marion Brakebill and Carolyn (David) Oliver.

A memorial service for Dick was held Sept. 8 at Centennial United Methodist Church in Roseville. Donations may be made to Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Home, or Kiwanis.

The family offers special thanks to the dedicated staff and friends at the St. Anthony Park Home.