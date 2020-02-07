Richard Ives, Jr.

Richard Dean Ives, Jr. “Rick,” 63, died unexpectedly Jan. 8, 2020.

A native of St. Paul, Richard is survived by his father, Richard Ives, Sr.; his mother and step-­father, Nadean and Ron Larson; and his siblings, Randy (Ruthann), Rod (Leslie), Jodean Fritz (Paul), Stasia (Saeid) and Steven. He was preceeded in death by grandparents, Harry and Peggy Ives, and Louis and Jennie Hruby; step-mother, Barbara Ives; and brother-in-law, Edward Fritz.

Rick attended Holy Childhood and Cretin High School. Upon graduation in 1974, he attended Lakeville Community College and TVI and became a journeyman truck mechanic. He worked at Dairy Fresh until he was disabled by a work accident.

Rick had a strong Catholic faith, was passionate about current events and enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He cared deeply for his family. Rick’s funeral was held on Jan. 13 at Church of the Holy Childhood, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Church of the Holy Childhood.