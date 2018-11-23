Richard Tein

A. Richard (“Dick”) Tein, 70, of Hugo, Minn., died Oct. 10 due to complications from a long fight against lymphoma.

Dick grew up in Falcon Heights, attended the former Alexander Ramsey High School (now Roseville Area High School), and Hamline University. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Guam and Scotland. After his military service, he worked as electrical engineer at Medtronic for 30 years.

An avid tennis player, Dick competed regionally and nationally, creating lifelong friendships along the way. Throughout his life, he excelled at many other sports, including hockey, triathlons, biking, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sailing and golf.

A celebration of Dick’s life was held Nov. 4. Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Franklin) and his golden retriever, Tofte.

Please direct any memorials to St. Paul Urban Tennis or Super Hiking Trails Association. Both organizations can be found by searching “Remembering Dick Tein” on gofundme.com.