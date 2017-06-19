Rick Beeson named 2017 Spirit of the Park Award winner

Longtime Sunrise Banks executive Rick Beeson will be honored with its Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation’s 2017 Spirit of the Park Award at the Fourth in the Park celebration at Langford Park July 4.

Beeson currently serves as executive vice president for corporate development and government relations at Sunrise Banks, following 20 years as president and chief executive officer of Sunrise-owned Park Midway Bank. Under Beeson’s leadership, the bank has been an unfailing supporter of all things St. Anthony Park, said Jon Schumacher, executive director of the foundation.

“Rick has been instrumental in so many aspects of our community life. I can’t really think of an institution, group, initiative, charity, or event he hasn’t had some impact on,” Schumacher said.

Beeson was a member of the founding group that started the community foundation, and the bank was a lead donor in the foundation’s successful endowment campaign in 2008. He played a similar role as fundraiser and committee member for St. Anthony Park Library’s children’s room expansion in 1998 and has served on many neighborhood committees and boards, including the District 12 Community Council, the St. Anthony Park Business Association, the District 12 Comprehensive Plan and Como 2030 Small Area Plan Task Force, the Luther Seminary Planning Committee, the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival and the Midway Chamber of Commerce.

Sunrise Banks has also played lead roles in support of St. Anthony Park’s retail community on Como Avenue and the Creative Enterprise Zone in south St. Anthony Park. The banks’ dedication of a new headquarters on Wabasha Avenue has added jobs and customers to that area.

“His door is literally always open and he makes it a point to take the time to just chat with neighbors,” Schumacher said. “I have relied on his wisdom, expertise and friendship throughout my 17 years with the foundation. He truly embodies the spirit of this wonderful community.”

Beeson worked with the St. Paul Dept. of Planning and Economic Development as senior project manager, before joining what was St. Anthony Park Bank in

1988. He holds a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He serves on the board of the F.R. Bigelow Foundation and is past chair of the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and the Central Corridor LRT Partnership. He has served as treasurer of the St. Paul RiverCentre, the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and Women Venture and currently serves on the Board of Regents of the University of Minnesota and had a two-year term as its chair.