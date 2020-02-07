Robert Grant Jamieson was born Nov. 23, 1933, and died on Jan. 12, 2020. He graduated from Lutheran Bible Institute and Augsburg College.

In 1957, Robert married Marjorie Coltvet. They had four children, Rebecca, Roberta, Miriam and Matthew; the last two born in Papua New Guinea. After he graduated from Luther Seminary, he, his wife, and two children, one just six weeks old, left to be missionaries in Papua New Guinea.

In Papua New Guinea, the first six years were spent with Stone Age people. The next parish was in Mt. Hagen, a melting pot of people from all over the country.”

His final work in Papua New Guinea was with an ecumenical organization, The Melanesian Institute.

After 16 years in Papua New Guinea, Robert attended the University of Minnesota, receiving a master’s degree in pas­toral care counseling and became a chaplain at St. Mary’s/Fairview hospitals. Robert retired in 1998. During that time, Robert and his family lived in St. Anthony Park.

After retirement, Richard was a volunteer in several capacities at St. Anthony Park Lutheran including the MS (Multiple Schlerosis) Society within the Emotions Anonymous organization. He and his wife also went to Slovakia for a year where they taught theology and English to high school students.

In Robert’s later years he suffered from Parkinson’s disease. Even through his disease he saw a call to witness.

Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Coltvet Jamieson; two daughters Roberta Mathsen (Luther) and Miriam Sickler (Michael); son Matthew Jamieson (Michele); and eleven grandchildren. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Please direct memorials to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church in memory of Robert Jamieson.

Robert's funeral was held Jan. 16 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.