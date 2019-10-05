Robert Tipler

Robert F. Tipler, 77 died July 30.

Bob led an inspiring life as the quintessential self-made man. Born Sept. 27, 1941, he grew up in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood and graduated from Murray High School in 1959. In 1964, Bob graduated from the Electrical Technology program at St. Paul TVI (now St. Paul College).

Tipler went on to own and grow several successful businesses, including Hunt Electric, and NSI Mechanical. He earned numerous industry achievement awards, both locally and nationally. He also enjoyed a lifelong love of golf.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Kathleen; three children, Merrily Karel (John), Susan Hitchcock (Edward), and Steven Tipler; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lucille Tipler, and his brother, Richard.

Memorial contributions may be made in the Tipler Family Endowed Scholarship name, or generally to the scholarship fund, at The Friends of St. Paul College Foundation (saintpaul.edu/alumni/ . . .), 235 Marshall Ave., St. Paul 55102. A celebration of life service was held on Aug. 16 at North Oaks Golf Club.