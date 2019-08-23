Romanus Hagel, 87, died July 19.

Romie was active in his church and his children’s elementary school, Holy Childhood, where he was a longtime usher and a Boy Scout troop volunteer. A book lover and history buff, he regaled all with stories of growing up in Wisconsin and serving in the U.S. Air Force.

He was predeceased by his wife Eileen; children Mary Ellen and Baby Boy; grandchild Christian; parents Susanna and Henry; and eight siblings. He is survived by children Mark (Diane), John, Bob (Samantha), Anne (Tom Martino) and Deb (Heidi Johnson-Hagel); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 25 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, with interment at Fort Snelling. Please direct memorials to Sharing & Caring Hands; Fairview Foundation, earmarked for The Pillars Hospice Home Fund; or the Ronald McDonald House.