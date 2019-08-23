Friday, August 23, 2019
Obituaries

Romanus Hagel

19 Aug 2019

Romanus Hagel, 87, died July 19.

Romie was active in his church and his children’s elementary school, Holy Childhood, where he was a longtime usher and a Boy Scout troop volunteer. A book lover and history buff, he regaled all with stories of growing up in Wisconsin and serving in the U.S. Air Force.

He was predeceased by his wife Eileen; children Mary Ellen and Baby Boy; grandchild Christian; parents Susanna and Henry; and eight siblings. He is survived by children Mark (Diane), John, Bob (Samantha), Anne (Tom Martino) and Deb (Heidi Johnson-Hagel); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 25 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, with interment at Fort Snelling. Please direct memorials to Sharing & Caring Hands; Fairview Foundation, earmarked for The Pillars Hospice Home Fund; or the Ronald McDonald House.

    Leave a Reply

    September 2019 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    ante. ultricies Aliquam justo id, accumsan velit,