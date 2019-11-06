Ronald Peschel

Ronald John Peschel, born May 31, 1938, died Sept. 27. He had been a longtime resident of St. Paul, and retired member of IUOE Local 49.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgina Peschel, parents, John and Marguerite Peschel, and sisters, Lucille Grosinger and Marilyn Turi. He is survived by his second wife, Lois, daughter Mary Jo(Randy) Maxwell, son, John Angie) Peschel; grandsons Brandon Amanda) Maxwell, Brett Maxwell; granddaughters, Marissa, Hannah and Jenna Peschel; soon to be granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany Vanllaaften; great-grandchildren: Owen and Amani.

Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Oct. 7 at The Church of the Holy Childhood.