Roseville High School to perform Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

Roseville High School will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” Wednesday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at RAHS Theater, 1251 County Road B2, Roseville.

Simon, one of America’s best known playwrights, excels in presenting the frustrations and vagaries of life with humor. “Rumors” is based on a dinner party where four snazzily dressed couples gather at the home of Charlie and Myra Brock to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary of their hosts. But Charlie is lying upstairs with a bullet hole in his ear lobe, and Myra is nowhere to be seen. The audience will be pitched headlong into high-voltage hilarity as the friends try frantically to protect their host (who is deputy mayor of New York), and themselves, by hiding the evening’s events from the outside world.

Curtain times are 1 p.m. Jan. 25 (Senior Matinee), 7 p.m. Jan. 26, 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Understudy shows will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

General admission tickets are $5 and can only be purchased at the box office.

Upcoming productions also include the Winter One-Act, “Coming Through the Rye” by William Saroyan, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, at 5:30 p.m. and “Seussical the Musical” March 22-26. See www.RAHSdrama.net for updated information or call the RAHS box office, 651-604-1481.