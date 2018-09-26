Ruth Neubeck, (1919-2018) was born in Berlin, Germany. Ruth fled Nazi Germany to share her life, love, and Minnesota home with husband, Gerhard; children, Ralph (Trina), Eva and Peter (Bonnie); seven grandchildren; and 11-plus great-grandchildren; loyal friend Amy and many adoring friends.

Ruth was an inspiration and nurtured everyone around her. She was known as a witty, insightful, genuine, caring and welcoming woman.

While her final summer was spent on the front porch of her St. Anthony Park home, she had a full and good life traveling the world; her special place was Vallauris, France.

Ruth was a talented ceramic artist and loved music, including Suzuki recitals. Ruth’s excellent cooking will live on as her red cabbage, crepes, salad dressing, lemon desert and Danish open-faced sandwiches will be made for parties and holidays in years to come. Her motto: Eat dessert first!

Many thanks to her wonderful Caregivers (Team Ruth) for the love they shared. Special thanks to Sadiya for taking Ruth’s beloved cat (Pi)Casso.

A private memorial was held Sept. 7. Donations are preferred to the ACLU or Animal Humane Society.