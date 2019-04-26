May Events

Saint Anthony Park Library |

2245 Como Ave.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 6 for staff development and Saturday, May 25-Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

All events and classes take place in the library’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.

1 Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Adult Book Club. First Wednesday of the month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome; no registration is required.

7 Tuesday 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Middle-School Book Club For sixth- to eighth-grade students. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

9 Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Kaleidoscope: Play With Music “Play With Music” supports and fosters primary music development for young children (birth to kindergarten) and their parents/caregivers through participatory music experiences.

Program made possible by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

9 Thursday, 1:30-2 p.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic Walk-in. No appointment needed. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

9 Thursday 2-4 p.m.

Senior Cinema: Green Book

A working-class, Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

16 Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Kaleidoscope: Petite Concerts Live, classical-leaning concert experiences presented to young children. This program is made possible by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

16 Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m.

Older Adult Resource Series-Estate Planning and Wills

In this free class for seniors, local attorney Liz Pierce will discuss why you might need a will, power of attorney and health-care directive. Attendees will receive handouts and time will be allotted for questions. Co-sponsored by Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

31 Friday and June 1 Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days

Saint Anthony Park Branch Library Association Book Sale

Ongoing events, classes

Mondays*

Funday Monday. Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games. Listen to music. Make art. Do homework? Program is intended for teens. 2:30-4 p.m.

*No Funday Monday on May 6 and May 27.

Tuesdays*

Baby/Toddler Lap-sit Storytime. Storytimes are geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytimes include stories, songs and puppets. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.

*No storytime on May 28.

Tuesdays and Fridays*

Seniors free exercise program Fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors. 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

*No exercise on May 24, 28 and 31.

Wednesdays

English Conversation Circle. If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can. 4-5:30 p.m.

Fridays*

STEM Preschool Storytime. Explore basic science, technology, engineering and math concepts through stories, songs, rhymes and activities. 10:30-11 a.m.

*No storytime on May 24 and May 31

For more information about upcoming programs, call the Saint Anthony Park

Library at 651-642-0411 or visit www.sppl.org.

Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors [SAPAS]

Special classes, events:

2 Thursday Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups at SAP United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

10 Friday Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required.

14 Tuesday Free blood pressure clinic, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 3-3:30 p.m.

14 Tuesday Lunch outing to Portillo’s (1800 County Road B2) at 11 a.m. Call the office at 651-642-9052 to reserve a lunch seating.

17 Friday, Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required.

21 Tuesday, Sweet Celebration: Come have a sweet treat on the lawn at 2200 Hillside Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Weekly SAPAS offerings:

Wednesdays Exercise class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Centennial United Methodist Church.

Wednesdays Blood pressure clinic from 11:30 a.m.-noon at Centennial United Methodist Church.

Mondays and Thursdays Exercise class on from 2-3 p.m. at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

Langford Park Recreation Center

For further information call 651-298-5765 or go to www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec



Tuesday, April 23 Introductory Vegetable Gardening for adults, from 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, April 30 Wood Sign Décor for adults, from 6:30-8 p.m. $40 at The Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

13 Monday Flowers for Pollinators for adults, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free

15 Wednesday Spring Time and Babies Essential Oils for adults from 6-8 p.m. $5, plus $10 supply fee.

28 Tuesday Canvas painting for adults on from 6:30-8 p.m. $35 at The Urban Growler.

Ongoing Fridays Senior Gym Bowling, from 9:30-11a.m. Free

Ongoing Thursdays Soo Bahk Do ages 5-adult, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. $45/month

May 23-Aug 8 Intermediate Pilates for adults on from 11 a.m.-noon. $73



Sunday, June 9 Painting on The Patio for adults from 2-3:30 p.m. $35 at Urban Growler

Tuesday, June 11 Home composting for adults, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free

Tuesday, June 11-Friday, June 14 Archery Camp ages 9-17 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. $50

Thursday, June 13 Essential Oils and Bugs for Adults, from 10 a.m.-noon. $5, plus $10 supply fee

***Join the Langford Park Booster club by contacting Courtney John at Langford Park



Northwest Como Recreation Center:

For further information go to www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec or call 651-298-5813.



Saturday, April 27 Parents Night Out from 6-9 p.m. for parents of kids ages 4-12, $10/child.

Mondays, April 29-May 20 Planting with Northwest Como staff, for kids ages 7-14, from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Free.

Monday, June 3 Art/Wine/Pizza for adults on from 6:45-9 p.m. $50 at Delicata.

Monday, 1 June 10-Friday June 14 Advanced Minecraft Command Block Camp ages 9-13, from 1-3 p.m. $110

Tuesdays and Thursdays ongoing Taekwondo for ages 5-17 from 4:30-6 p.m. $50/month



Thursday, June 13 Mickey, Minnie & Me Art ages 4-9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. $30

Mondays and Wednesdays, June 17-July 24 Artist Workshop Class ages 13-20, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. $90

***Join the Northwest Como Booster Club by contacting Teresa Little at Northwest Como

Other organizations, groups

20 Monday

Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul. 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7-8:30 p.m. singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.