Sandra Barton

Sandra May (Huntley) Barton, died peacefully in her home on June 24, 2018, surrounded by loving family. She was born May 14, 1936.

Sandy was a humble, adventurous spirit with a delightful sense of humor who loved nature, especially birds and critters, but most of all her family. She was loved by all who knew her. She lived in Como Park most of her life and was a long-time member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church. She attended Mechanic Arts High School and worked at the Home of the Good Shepherd for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Yvonne Mulvihill; infant son Brian; son Michael; and five grandchildren. She is survived by children, Deb Runyon (Dan), Scott Barton, Bob Barton, Jim Barton, Steve Barton (Emily), Kevin Barton (Mary), Vanessa Simonson (Chad) and Patti Murphy (Jay); daughter-in-law Lucy; brother Kenneth (Kathy); and sisters Barbara Sukut (Walter), Jean Weyandt, Maxine Omdahl (Nick) and Kathy McElwain (Mike); 28 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 29 at Church of the Holy Childhood in Como Park.