SAP Community Foundation names new director

By Scott Carlson

The Saint Anthony Park (SAP) Community Foundation has named Alison Schaub, a veteran of more than 20 years in the nonprofit world, as its new executive director.

Schaub succeeds the retiring Jon Schumacher, a 20-year veteran of the post, and will start her new job Jan. 6.

“Alison has been the executive director of several small non-profit organizations including Neighborhood Network for Seniors and the Minnesota Library Association (twice),” said Lisa Sackreiter, chairperson of the SAP Community Foundation board and member of the search committee that hired her.

“As a freelance consultant to foundations and non-profit organizations, she [Schaub] provided services in organization administration, communications, program management, and financial and strategic planning,” Sackreiter added. “With her range and depth of experience, we’re confident that she will be an effective leader for the SAP Community Foundation and support to our neighborhood organizations.”

In an email to the Bugle, Schaub said, “I look forward to bringing the organization to its next level of independence and evolution as a substantial and even more necessary organization. I am excited to create a more independent, individual organization both internally and externally.”

Asked why she sought the SAP job, Schaub said, “I have been working in nonprofits for almost 25 years, usually for an organization that receives grants to operate and exist. I relish the opportunity to work for an organization that gives back to the community in such a tangible way.”

Asked what she considers St. Anthony Park’s strengths, Schaub cited “its own sense of individuality with a personality of education, arts, and community.”

The mother of three children, Schaub said she enjoys time with her kids and friends, travel and staying active.

In succeeding Schumacher, Schaub is taking over for a man who was playfully referred to as the mayor of St. Anthony Park and the unofficial go-to guy for all things St. Anthony Park. He is retiring this month to pursue family interests.