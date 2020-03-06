Science events set at SAP Elementary

March and April will be months full of scientific fun at St. Anthony Park Elementary School with a science fair and family science nights.

The SAP Elementary School Science Fair featuring third, fourth and fifth graders will be Monday, March 2, with public viewing of student projects from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the school at 2180 Knapp St. The science fair features students’ original scientific investigations including examples of their projects such as slime viscosity, rubber band stretchiness and rock collections.

Although Science Fair participation is optional for third grade students, an impressive 85 percent of them usually partake in the event, said science and engineering teacher Jim Schrankler. Fourth and fifth grade students are required to participate.

Besides getting help at home, students can work on their projects during the school day with volunteers, teachers and the Extended Day Learning program.

For younger students and families, SAP Family Science Nights will include large-group demonstrations, 12 hands-on stations and a concluding family engineering challenge.

Family science nights are organized by grade level and take place on Monday evenings from 6:30-7:30; Grade 1 on March 23, Grade 2 on April 13, and Grade 3 on April 20.

“The purpose of family science nights is for families to learn, have fun and appreciate the joys of science and engineering,” Schrankler explained.

Sarah CR Clark