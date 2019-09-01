SEPTEMBER EVENTS
Saint Anthony Park Library
2245 Como Avenue
All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411 or visit www.sppl.org. Please note the library will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
Special Events and Classes
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Adult Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Senior Cinema: Crazy Rich Asians
2:00-4:00 p.m.
A native New Yorker, Rachel Chu accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time and nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.
Thursday, Sept. 19
OARS: Older Adult Resource Series
2:00-4:00 p.m.
Stay Independent Longer by Addressing Hearing, Vision and Oral Health Issues.
Learn how to stay independent longer with information from community experts. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Meet the Author: Raising Will—Surviving the Brilliance and Blues of ADHD
6:00-7:30 p.m.
Join child psychologist and author Katherine Quie for a book reading and Q&A about her memoir and newly founded cause, ADHD&U. Raising Will is a heartfelt memoir written by a Texan-turned-Minnesotan mother and child psychologist. Books will be available for purchase.
Ongoing Events and Classes
Mondays in September
Funday Monday
3:30-5:00 p.m.
No Funday Monday on Sept. 2
Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games. Listen to music. Make art. Do homework? Program is intended for teens.
Tuesdays in September
Baby/Toddler Lapsit Storytime
9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Storytimes are geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings and children of all activity levels are welcome.
Tuesdays and Fridays in September
Seniors Free Exercise Program
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.
Wednesdays in September
English Conversation Circle
4:00-5:30 p.m.
If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can. Co-sponsored by the U of M Retirees Volunteers Center and Partners in English.
Fridays in September
Preschool Storytime
10:30-11:00 a.m.
Preschool story times teach social skills, listening comprehension, letter and number recognition, and vocabulary. Children of all activity levels are welcome.
Saturdays in September
One to One Tech Help
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Have a question about your tablet and smartphone? If we can’t answer the question, we’ll find resources or organizations that can! This is a drop-in session, no registration required.
St. Paul Parks and Recreation
Fall class registration now underway. Basketball registration is the month of September for ages 3-18. Don’t forget the registration discounts on the first 5 days.
Langford Park Recreation Center
For more information, call 651-298-5765 or visit www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec
Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 7
Pilates Intermediate
11:00 a.m.-noon, adults
Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 19
Soo Bahk Do
5:30-7:00 p.m., ages 6-adult
Fridays, Sept. 6-Dec. 27
Senior Bowling
9:30-11:00 a.m., adults
Mondays, Sept. 9-30
Bitty Ballers
6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 8-10
Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 15
Boys Fall Basketball
7:00-8:30 p.m., ages 8-11
Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Nov. 27
Chess Club
6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 7-12
Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21
Zumba Session 1
7:45-8:45 p.m., adults
Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21
Falling Into Autumn
6:15-7:15 p.m., ages 3-5
Thursdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24
Music In Motion
6:00-6:35 p.m., ages 18 months-2 years
Thursdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24
Music In Motion
6:45-7:20 p.m., ages 3-5
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Indoor Plant Care
6:30-7:30 p.m., adults, at the Urban Growler (2325 Endicott St, Saint Paul, )
Tuesdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 5
Choir
5:30-6:15 p.m., ages 7-12
Fridays, Oct. 4-Dec. 27
Tot Time
9:30-11:00 a.m., ages 0-5
Friday, Oct. 11
Fall Fest
5:30-9:30 p.m., all ages
Thursday-Friday, Oct. 17-18
Harry Potter Master Engineering
9:00 a.m.-noon, ages 5-12
Northwest Como Recreation Center
For more information, call 651-298-5813 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec
Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 12
Brains On Games
3:30-5:00 p.m., ages 7-11
Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10
Floor Hockey
2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 5-7
Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10
Floor Hockey
2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 8-11
Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 14
Songwriting with COMPAS
2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 5-11
Fridays, Sept. 13-Dec. 27
Youth Open Gym
2:00-3:30 p.m., ages 3-11
Fridays, Sept. 13-Dec. 27
Teen Open Gym
3:30-5:30 p.m., ages 12-17
Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 15
Flag Football
2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7
Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 15
Flag Football
1:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11
Fridays, Sept. 20-Dec. 20
STEM Challenge w/LEGO Materials
2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 9-12
Mondays, Sept. 23-Oct. 21
Archery Session 1
2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 8-17
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Nov. 27
Intro to STEM w/LEGO Materials
2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-8
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Jazz/Ballet
3:45-4:30 p.m., ages 6-11
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Hip Hop Co-ed
4:30-5:15 p.m., ages 6-8
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Ballet/Creative Movement
5:15-5:45 p.m. for ages 3-5
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Ballet/Creative Movement
5:45-6:15 p.m. for ages 3-5
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Boys Hip Hop
6:15-7:00 p.m., ages 8-16
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Hip Hop Co-ed
7:00-7:45 p.m., ages 9-17
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4
Jazz/Lyrical
7:45-8:30 p.m., ages 12-17
Tuesdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 5
Artist Workshop
2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 7-13
Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30
Munchkin Tennis
2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7
Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30
Red Ballers Tennis
2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11
Friday, Oct. 18
Red Cross Babysitting Training
8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., ages 11-17
***Friday, Sept. 20
Hollywood Teen Dance
6:30-8:30 p.m., ages 10-14
***Friday, Oct. 25
Halloween Bonfire
6:00-8:00 p.m., All Ages
North Dale Recreation Center
For more information, call 651-558-2329
or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec
Tuesdays & Thursdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 19
Senior Fitness
9:30-10:30 a.m., Adults
Tuesdays, Sept. 3-June 9
Rec Check
2:00-6:00 p.m., ages 6-12
Tuesdays & Saturdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 21
Yoga
7:45-8:45 p.m. (Tue), 11 a.m.-Noon, (Sat) Adults
Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 17
Senior Gamers
1:00-3:00 p.m., Adults
Mondays & Wednesdays,
Sept. 4-Dec. 18
Pilates
7:15-8:15 p.m., Adults
Mondays & Wednesdays,
Sept. 4-Dec. 18
Taekwondo
4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 4-17
Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 19
Senior Day
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Adults
Mondays & Wednesdays,
Sept. 9-Nov. 27
Tai Ji Quan
1:00-2:00 p.m., Adults
Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16
Challenge Square Dancing
6:30-9:00 p.m., Adults
Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Dec. 17
Pickle Ball
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Adults
Saturday, Sept. 21
Red Cross Babysitting Training
9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17
Mondays & Wednesdays, Oct. 2-Dec. 30
Tot Time
9:00 a.m.-noon, ages 1-5
Saturday, Oct. 12
Indoor Plant Care for Adults
10:00-11:00 a.m., Adults
Thursday & Friday, Oct. 17-18
Minecraft Master Engineering with Lego
9:00 a.m.-noon, ages 5-12
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors
Planned activities for September
St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library
2245 Como Ave.
Tuesdays in September
(Sept. 3 10, 17, 24)
Exercise class, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Fridays in September
(Sept. 13, 20, 27)
Chair yoga, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Movie: “Crazy Rich Asians”, 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Older Adult Resource Series: “Staying Independent Longer by Addressing Hearing Vision and Oral Health Issues, 2:00 p.m.
Lauderdale City Hall
1891 Walnut St.
Mondays & Wednesdays in September
(Sept. 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30)
Exercise class, 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Centennial United Methodist Church
2200 Hillside
Wednesdays in September
(Sept. 11, 18, 25)
Exercise class, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Wednesdays in September
(Sept. 11, 18, 25)
Blood pressure clinic, 11:30 a.m.-noon
Fridays, Sept. 13 & 20
Game Day, 10:00 a.m. -noon
Seal Hi-Rise
825 Seal St.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Blood pressure clinic, 3:00-3:30 p.m.
Note: No activities are scheduled for Sept. 4.
Other organizations, groups
Thursday, Sept. 5
Caregiver & Bereavement Support Groups at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Monday, Sept. 16
Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul, 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7-8:30 p.m. singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.