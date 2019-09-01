SEPTEMBER EVENTS

Saint Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Avenue

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411 or visit www.sppl.org. Please note the library will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.

Special Events and Classes

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Senior Cinema: Crazy Rich Asians

2:00-4:00 p.m.

A native New Yorker, Rachel Chu accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time and nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Thursday, Sept. 19

OARS: Older Adult Resource Series

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Stay Independent Longer by Addressing Hearing, Vision and Oral Health Issues.

Learn how to stay independent longer with information from community experts. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Meet the Author: Raising Will—Surviving the Brilliance and Blues of ADHD

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Join child psychologist and author Katherine Quie for a book reading and Q&A about her memoir and newly founded cause, ADHD&U. Raising Will is a heartfelt memoir written by a Texan-turned-Minnesotan mother and child psychologist. Books will be available for purchase.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays in September

Funday Monday

3:30-5:00 p.m.

No Funday Monday on Sept. 2

Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games. Listen to music. Make art. Do homework? Program is intended for teens.

Tuesdays in September

Baby/Toddler Lapsit Storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytimes are geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings and children of all activity levels are welcome.



Tuesdays and Fridays in September

Seniors Free Exercise Program

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays in September

English Conversation Circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can. Co-sponsored by the U of M Retirees Volunteers Center and Partners in English.

Fridays in September

Preschool Storytime

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Preschool story times teach social skills, listening comprehension, letter and number recognition, and vocabulary. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Saturdays in September

One to One Tech Help

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Have a question about your tablet and smartphone? If we can’t answer the question, we’ll find resources or organizations that can! This is a drop-in session, no registration required.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Fall class registration now underway. Basketball registration is the month of September for ages 3-18. Don’t forget the registration discounts on the first 5 days.

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765 or visit www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec

Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 7

Pilates Intermediate

11:00 a.m.-noon, adults

Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 19

Soo Bahk Do

5:30-7:00 p.m., ages 6-adult

Fridays, Sept. 6-Dec. 27

Senior Bowling

9:30-11:00 a.m., adults

Mondays, Sept. 9-30

Bitty Ballers

6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 8-10

Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 15

Boys Fall Basketball

7:00-8:30 p.m., ages 8-11

Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Nov. 27

Chess Club

6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 7-12

Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21

Zumba Session 1

7:45-8:45 p.m., adults

Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21

Falling Into Autumn

6:15-7:15 p.m., ages 3-5

Thursdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24

Music In Motion

6:00-6:35 p.m., ages 18 months-2 years

Thursdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24

Music In Motion

6:45-7:20 p.m., ages 3-5

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Indoor Plant Care

6:30-7:30 p.m., adults, at the Urban Growler (2325 Endicott St, Saint Paul, )

Tuesdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 5

Choir

5:30-6:15 p.m., ages 7-12

Fridays, Oct. 4-Dec. 27

Tot Time

9:30-11:00 a.m., ages 0-5

Friday, Oct. 11

Fall Fest

5:30-9:30 p.m., all ages

Thursday-Friday, Oct. 17-18

Harry Potter Master Engineering

9:00 a.m.-noon, ages 5-12

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec

Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 12

Brains On Games

3:30-5:00 p.m., ages 7-11

Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10

Floor Hockey

2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 5-7

Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10

Floor Hockey

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 8-11

Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 14

Songwriting with COMPAS

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 5-11

Fridays, Sept. 13-Dec. 27

Youth Open Gym

2:00-3:30 p.m., ages 3-11

Fridays, Sept. 13-Dec. 27

Teen Open Gym

3:30-5:30 p.m., ages 12-17

Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 15

Flag Football

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7

Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 15

Flag Football

1:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11

Fridays, Sept. 20-Dec. 20

STEM Challenge w/LEGO Materials

2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 9-12

Mondays, Sept. 23-Oct. 21

Archery Session 1

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 8-17

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Nov. 27

Intro to STEM w/LEGO Materials

2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-8

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Jazz/Ballet

3:45-4:30 p.m., ages 6-11

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Hip Hop Co-ed

4:30-5:15 p.m., ages 6-8

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Ballet/Creative Movement

5:15-5:45 p.m. for ages 3-5

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Ballet/Creative Movement

5:45-6:15 p.m. for ages 3-5

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Boys Hip Hop

6:15-7:00 p.m., ages 8-16

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Hip Hop Co-ed

7:00-7:45 p.m., ages 9-17

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 4

Jazz/Lyrical

7:45-8:30 p.m., ages 12-17

Tuesdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 5

Artist Workshop

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 7-13

Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30

Munchkin Tennis

2:00-2:45 p.m., ages 5-7

Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30

Red Ballers Tennis

2:45-3:30 p.m., ages 8-11

Friday, Oct. 18

Red Cross Babysitting Training

8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., ages 11-17

***Friday, Sept. 20

Hollywood Teen Dance

6:30-8:30 p.m., ages 10-14

***Friday, Oct. 25

Halloween Bonfire

6:00-8:00 p.m., All Ages

North Dale Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-558-2329

or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec

Tuesdays & Thursdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 19

Senior Fitness

9:30-10:30 a.m., Adults

Tuesdays, Sept. 3-June 9

Rec Check

2:00-6:00 p.m., ages 6-12

Tuesdays & Saturdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 21

Yoga

7:45-8:45 p.m. (Tue), 11 a.m.-Noon, (Sat) Adults

Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 17

Senior Gamers

1:00-3:00 p.m., Adults

Mondays & Wednesdays,

Sept. 4-Dec. 18

Pilates

7:15-8:15 p.m., Adults

Mondays & Wednesdays,

Sept. 4-Dec. 18

Taekwondo

4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 4-17

Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 19

Senior Day

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Adults

Mondays & Wednesdays,

Sept. 9-Nov. 27

Tai Ji Quan

1:00-2:00 p.m., Adults

Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16

Challenge Square Dancing

6:30-9:00 p.m., Adults

Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Dec. 17

Pickle Ball

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Adults

Saturday, Sept. 21

Red Cross Babysitting Training

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17

Mondays & Wednesdays, Oct. 2-Dec. 30

Tot Time

9:00 a.m.-noon, ages 1-5

Saturday, Oct. 12

Indoor Plant Care for Adults

10:00-11:00 a.m., Adults

Thursday & Friday, Oct. 17-18

Minecraft Master Engineering with Lego

9:00 a.m.-noon, ages 5-12

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Planned activities for September

St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library

2245 Como Ave.

Tuesdays in September

(Sept. 3 10, 17, 24)

Exercise class, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays in September

(Sept. 13, 20, 27)

Chair yoga, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Movie: “Crazy Rich Asians”, 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Older Adult Resource Series: “Staying Independent Longer by Addressing Hearing Vision and Oral Health Issues, 2:00 p.m.

Lauderdale City Hall

1891 Walnut St.

Mondays & Wednesdays in September

(Sept. 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30)

Exercise class, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

2200 Hillside

Wednesdays in September

(Sept. 11, 18, 25)

Exercise class, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays in September

(Sept. 11, 18, 25)

Blood pressure clinic, 11:30 a.m.-noon

Fridays, Sept. 13 & 20

Game Day, 10:00 a.m. -noon

Seal Hi-Rise

825 Seal St.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Blood pressure clinic, 3:00-3:30 p.m.

Note: No activities are scheduled for Sept. 4.

Other organizations, groups

Thursday, Sept. 5

Caregiver & Bereavement Support Groups at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Monday, Sept. 16

Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul, 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7-8:30 p.m. singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.