Shakespeare, pollinators and more

Shakespeare in the Park

The youth troupe Shakespeare In St Anthony Park will perform three free shows of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the following dates, times and locations:

• Thursday June 27, 7 p.m. in College Park, 2223 Carter Ave.

• Friday June 28, 2 p.m. at St Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. (accessible and air conditioned) and

• Friday June 28, 7 p.m. in College Park

Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Donations are appreciated. In the event of rain, performances scheduled at College Park will move indoors to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church

For more information go to sapshakespeare.org. Or email Janet at sapshakespeare@gmail.com

Women’s Drum Center class

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners on July 9 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Drums are provided. For further information, visit womensdrumcenter.org.

The Women’s Drum Center is a nonprofit organization providing opportunities for women and girls to learn, teach, and play percussion together, and to energize the community at large through performing.

Pollinators at Como Zoo

A new exhibit called “Pollinators: All The Buzz” is open now through Labor Day weekend at the Como Zoo. This seasonal exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and features pollinators from all around the world with signage, statues and live bees for visitors to observe in an indoor 2,500 square-foot greenhouse garden filled with pollinator plants. The wide variety of plants come from the zoo’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory collection showcase the different pollinator syndromes, as well as how different flowers attract their own pollinators.

Blue Orchard Mason Bees, Alfalfa Leafcutter Bees and Eastern Bumblebees will be on display in covered enclosures so visitors can safely observe them through their lifecycles.

Como Woodland survey walk

The Como Woodland Outdoor Classroom project will host “Butterflies & Other Insects Nature Survey Walk” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 18 at the Kilmer Fireplace, 1221 Wynne Ave. (SW Como Park) in St. Paul. The free program will feature Britt Forsberg, Minnesota Bee Atlas coordinator from the University of Minnesota Extension program.

To participate in the walk, please RSVP Woodland committee chairperson: teri.heyer@gmail.com

Como Zoo’s baby zebra

Como Zoo is home to a new baby zebra, which was born sometime during the early morning hours of May 30th. When the zookeepers arrived that morning, they discovered the foal up, walking strong, and closely shadowing its mother, Minnie.

Zoo officials said the birth of the foal was not a surprise. “Minnie was getting very big, we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance,” said Jo Kelly, Como Zoo senior zookeeper.”

This is Minnie’s third offspring. The zebra herd, including Ulysses the father, can be seen by the public in the outdoor Zebra and Kudu exhibit daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To keep tabs on the baby zebra’s progress and the rest of the zoo’s growing animal family, please follow @comozoo and @comofriends on Twitter.

Good Acre summer kids’ cooking

The Good Acre, a Falcon Heights-based nonprofit that supports sustainable food systems, is holding a series of summer cooking camps for youth. There are two sessions for kids age 9-12 and two sessions for kids ages 12 and older. Leading these camps is Dina Berray, a Culinary Instructor at Upper Mississippi Academy. For further information, see Good Acre’s website at https://thegoodacre.org/