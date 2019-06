Sharon L. Ziegenhagen, 79, died on May 28.

Sharon worked as a Nurse’s Aide for over 28 years at Lyng­­blomsten Care Center, admired for her smile and happy disposition.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; daughters, Carisa (Tim) Richner and Stacy (Brian) Drost; and two granddaughters.

A memorial service was held June 7 at Como Park Lutheran Church. Please direct memorials to the family or to the church.