Shirley Marie Prescott, 86, died Sept. 17. Shirley lived a full life, enjoying her family, travel, gardening, reading, learning and entertaining.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roger. She is survived by four children: Nancy; David; Ruth and Suzy; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Condolences and memorials can be sent to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 N. Victoria St., St. Paul 55117.